Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

