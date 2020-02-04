VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

HYEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. 169,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,225. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

