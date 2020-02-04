VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0561 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile
