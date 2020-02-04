VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 175,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $20.67.

