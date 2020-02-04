VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SHYD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,650. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

