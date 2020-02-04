VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 36,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

