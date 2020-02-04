VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 36,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF
