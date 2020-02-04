Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,929. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.