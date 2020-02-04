Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. 1,118,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,991. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

