Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 649,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

