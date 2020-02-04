Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $57,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.