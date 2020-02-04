VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.