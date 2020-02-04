Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

VNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 365,756 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 505,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,827. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.