Verge Hits Market Cap of $68.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, YoBit and Huobi. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00744560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007740 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 624.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,166,385,959 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Gate.io, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Binance, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

