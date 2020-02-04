VeriME (VME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,938.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 65.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 105% higher against the dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $29,516.00 and $5,938.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

