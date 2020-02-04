Veritas Investment Management LLP Purchases 626 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,507.07.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $42.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,439.93. 3,809,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,923. The stock has a market cap of $989.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.50. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

