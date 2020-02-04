VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,052 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in VF were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at $8,841,000.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

