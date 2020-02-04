VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,400. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

