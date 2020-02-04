Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. 23,146,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,772,678. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

