Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 88,100 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 47,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,991. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

