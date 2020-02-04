Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of American Woodmark worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,510. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

