Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. 78,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,868. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

