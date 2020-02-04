Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

