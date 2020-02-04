Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

CNOB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

