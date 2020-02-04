Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 133.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 79,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,035. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

