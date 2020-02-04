Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRTN. Cowen dropped their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 4,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,980. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Triton International Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

