Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Virtu Financial also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.27 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 53,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

