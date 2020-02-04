Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $200.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

