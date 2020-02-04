Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 91,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Visa by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.56. 10,197,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,923. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

