Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $251.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.81. 10,885,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.