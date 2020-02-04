Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $240.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $200.81. 10,885,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.