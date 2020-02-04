Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

