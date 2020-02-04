VoteCoin (VOT) Market Cap Achieves $70,493.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $70,493.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00698104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00121719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00105714 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002312 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000508 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 77,186,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.