Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

