Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 66,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,685. The company has a market capitalization of $963.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.