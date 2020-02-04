Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.15-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.431-2.479 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Waters also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:WAT opened at $226.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Waters has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.38.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,820. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

