Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head to Head Comparison

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford -2.81% -1.82% -0.49% NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Watford and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than NI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watford and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $575.23 million 0.81 -$34.88 million N/A N/A NI $212.37 million 1.60 $31.08 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Watford.

Summary

NI beats Watford on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

