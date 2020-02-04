WAX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $366,604.00 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $366,604.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,611,603,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,022,495,374 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bithumb, IDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit, Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

