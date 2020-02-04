WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WD-40 by 173.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WD-40 by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDFC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. 72,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

