Weaver Consulting Group Buys 33 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.55. 727,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,615. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

