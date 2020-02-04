Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):

1/29/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

12/17/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

NBIX traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 601.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.