WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) has been assigned a C$2.20 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

WELL Health Technologies stock remained flat at $C$1.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 682,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

