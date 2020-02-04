Wells Fargo & Co Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FICO. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO traded up $13.45 on Friday, reaching $415.83. The stock had a trading volume of 305,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.59. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $227.51 and a 12-month high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.