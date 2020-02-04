Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WABC. ValuEngine raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.81 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

