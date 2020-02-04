Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

