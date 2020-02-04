Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) were up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 261,371 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 149,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.