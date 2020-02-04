Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,760 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Transocean by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 413,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 824,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,864,640. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.