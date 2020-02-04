Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $3,604,816. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.69. 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.