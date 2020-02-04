Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Carnival by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,421. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.15. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

