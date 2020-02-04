Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $99,000 Holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 233.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pearson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 233,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pearson PLC has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

