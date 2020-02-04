WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $249.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a positive rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.38.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. 535,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.96 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in WEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 194,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.